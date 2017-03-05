Nana Glen on the attack using its wrecking balls

QUICK WEAPON: Nana Glen bowler Josh Bartlett on his way to a second innings five-wicket haul against Dorrigo last week.

DON'T tell any Nana Glen players that their strength lies simply in hard hitting batting. They won't hear of it.

While many fear how quickly Nana Glen can score against them, captain Justin Saker said their biggest weapon lies elsewhere.

"I'd say our bowling is our strong point to be honest," Saker said.

"We're a team that can make 400 with the bat but we can also only make 100 some days but when we're bowling we don't often let the other team make more than 100 or 150."

Saker said the key behind their strength is no great secret either. In fact it's just old fashioned cricket where the bowlers aim to attack the top of off stump.

"We just try to do that six balls in a row," the skipper said.

"If you do that hopefully you get a wicket or you build up enough pressure for the batsman to get himself out."

Today's round of one-day matches is the final round before the semi finals begin next week.

Sadly there's no great season-ending crescendo as the top four positions on the table have already been locked in.

Minor premier Sawtell meets Diggers today while Nana Glen faces Coffs Colts.

All four teams will have one eye already locked on the bigger prizes available next week.

Saker admits Nana Glen will be resting some players in a bid to freshen them up for next weekend's major semi against Sawtell but he added that means an opportunity for others.

"Whoever needs a hit will get a hit and whoever needs a bowl will get a bowl to make sure we're ready as we can be for Sawtell," he said.