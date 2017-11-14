Menu
Login
Sport

Nana Glen fights back with ball

RIPPED IN: Josh Bartlett claimed four late wickets to put Nana Glen in a strong position against Sawtell in the CHDCA grand final replay.
RIPPED IN: Josh Bartlett claimed four late wickets to put Nana Glen in a strong position against Sawtell in the CHDCA grand final replay. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

A FIERY late spell from opening bowler Josh Bartlett has put Nana Glen in a strong position.

Having been sent in at Richardson Park in the grand final replay against Sawtell, Nana Glen posted a competitive but below par 172.

Justin Saker and Joel Scurr made 48 while three wickets from Tim Welsford made him the pick of the Sawtell bowlers.

Sawtell was expected tomake a solid start to itschase but Bartlett causedcarnage with the new ball.

Bartlett took four wickets in a fiery opening spell that's left Sawtell reeling at 5-46, still needing another 127 runs for victory when play resumes on Saturday.

Coffs Colts are within touching distance of their first win of the season.

The Colts sent Dorrigo in and despite a half-century by Luke Beaumont, Dorrigo could only a muster a total of 128.

Most of the damage with the ball was done by Aiden Statham, who took four wickets while 15-year-old spinner Ben Martin showed promise with three dismissals of his own.

In reply Colts almost reached the target before the close of play with an unbeaten 56 by Luke Cox and some solid support from Kyle Gallen seeing the visitors reach 3-116.

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour cricket richardson park

Coffs Coast Advocate
Winner of fuel voucher is pumped

Winner of fuel voucher is pumped

IT was the opportunity for one lucky person on the Coffs Coast to not have to worry about how much they spend on fuel with a $500 fuel voucher.

Waiting for a forever home

DJ is up for adoption at RSPCA Coffs Harbour.

ARE you looking for a new four legged member of the family?

Down Under and in danger from the Deadly 60

SCARY STUFF: Steve Backshall is coming to Coffs Harbour.

Steve Backshall hits the stage with new show.

Celebrating regional producers and businesses

KEEP IT LOCAL: Lyndey Milan at Foodcon 2017.

Creating a stronger local produce presence.

Local Partners

Wicks undecided on future at Ghosts

Premiership-winning captain-coach Danny Wicks is no closer to confirming his role at Ghosts club ahead of the 2018 season.

Drivers already making a splash

WRC drivers Andreas Mikkelsen, Stephane Lefebvre, Ott Tänak and Jari-Matti Latvala about to hit the water next to Coffs Harbour Jetty for a stand-up paddle board.

Drivers start day with a morning stand-up paddle board at Jetty.

Storm gets home game for World Club Challenge

Storm coach Craig Bellamy (left) and captain Cameron Smith show off the NRL premiership trophy. The Storm will play Leeds Rhinos in Melbourne in the World Club Challenge

Storm and Leeds to clash for the World Club Challenge in Melbourne