Nana Glen fights back with ball

RIPPED IN: Josh Bartlett claimed four late wickets to put Nana Glen in a strong position against Sawtell in the CHDCA grand final replay.

RIPPED IN: Josh Bartlett claimed four late wickets to put Nana Glen in a strong position against Sawtell in the CHDCA grand final replay. Brad Greenshields

A FIERY late spell from opening bowler Josh Bartlett has put Nana Glen in a strong position.

Having been sent in at Richardson Park in the grand final replay against Sawtell, Nana Glen posted a competitive but below par 172.

Justin Saker and Joel Scurr made 48 while three wickets from Tim Welsford made him the pick of the Sawtell bowlers.

Sawtell was expected tomake a solid start to itschase but Bartlett causedcarnage with the new ball.

Bartlett took four wickets in a fiery opening spell that's left Sawtell reeling at 5-46, still needing another 127 runs for victory when play resumes on Saturday.

Coffs Colts are within touching distance of their first win of the season.

The Colts sent Dorrigo in and despite a half-century by Luke Beaumont, Dorrigo could only a muster a total of 128.

Most of the damage with the ball was done by Aiden Statham, who took four wickets while 15-year-old spinner Ben Martin showed promise with three dismissals of his own.

In reply Colts almost reached the target before the close of play with an unbeaten 56 by Luke Cox and some solid support from Kyle Gallen seeing the visitors reach 3-116.