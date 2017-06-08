Young Nana Glen crash victim named

NANA Glen residents are in mourning over the loss of a young local in a tragic crash on the weekend.

Police yesterday confirmed the victim of the fatal incident south of Grafton was 23-year-old Nana Glen man Bradley Wilson.

Mr Wilson, a member of the Orara Valley Dingoes Football Club, was the passenger of a Holden Commodore which left the road and crashed into a tree on the Orara Way about 8.50pm on Saturday.

He was ejected from the vehicle due to the impact and died at the scene.

Police said it was understood the victim was related to the driver of the Commodore, a 46-year-old man also from Nana Glen.

As investigations into the incident continue, several people have taken to social media to express their grief.

The Orara Valley Football Club has posted several articles on Facebook dealing with loss.

"Our collective hearts are heavy," one post read.

"No words can describe how we feel. The club's thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and we stand as one with them through their time of grieving."

A funeral service for Mr Wilson will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, June 13 at the Hogbin Drive crematorium.