NAMED: The sides selected for 2020 Coastal Premier League

BOTH IN: The Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions will both compete in the Coastal Premier League next year.

THE 10 teams who will be competing in the inaugural season of the Coastal Premier League in 2020 have been revealed.

The competition will be made up of five teams from Football Mid North Coast and five teams from North Coast Football.

The selected clubs from North Coast Football are reigning champions the Boambee Bombers, grand finalists Woolgoolga Wolves, Coffs City United Lions, Northern Storm and Coffs Coast Tigers.

They'll come up against Kemspey Saints, Macleay Valley Rangers, Port Saints, Port United and Wallis Lakes.

Chairman of North Coast Football Wendy Schafer said it's a landmark moment for football in the region.

"Coastal Premier League through the ten clubs participating will bring a fresh excitement to football," Schafer said.

"With NCF hosting the inaugural grand final, NCF will definitely be looking a filling one of those spots."

Chairman of Football Mid North Coast Mike Parsons is already looking forward to 2020.

"This is an exciting new venture and despite the extra travel for five matches during the season we hope that this additional level of competitive football enhances the standard and excitement of our game and is inspirational for the players involved, their clubs and their supporters."