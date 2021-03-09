NAMED: Coffs man who allegedly stole cars and fled police

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

An arrest at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon, March 8.

The Coffs Harbour man arrested at Beacon Hill after allegedly torching a stolen car appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Peter Taylor was facing a string of charges including:

- Take and drive a conveyance (car) without consent of the owner;

- Three charges of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception;

- Drive a motor vehicle during disqualification period - second offence;

- Driving a vehicle with a cancelled licence;

- Prompting a police pursuit;

- Larceny;

- Contravening a prohibition/restriction in an apprehended violence order (Domestic).

The 36-year-old was the subject of a large police response including officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, the Dog Unit and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command.

One of the burnt out cars.

Police will allege that a Holden Rodeo was stolen from a home at Stuarts Point last Friday.

On Sunday, police noticed the stolen vehicle near Moonee Beach, and engaged in a short pursuit, however, it was terminated due to safety concerns.

About 11pm the same day, the Holden was found burnout on East Bank Road, Coramba.

As officers responded to reports of the vehicle fire, a Nissan X-Trail was stolen in the same street.

About 1.30am on Monday police were patrolling when they noticed the X-Trail in the carpark of a supermarket in Woolgoolga.

Officers commenced a pursuit; however, it was again terminated due to safety concerns.

A man was taken into custody after the dramatic scenes at Beacon Hill on Monday afternoon (March 8).

About 2pm the same day, police engaged in another pursuit with the Nissan X-Trail on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour. It was terminated, and a short time later, the vehicle was found on fire in bushland east of Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour.

Taylor was eventually arrested in Short Street, Coffs Harbour.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and appeared in court on Tuesday to face a total of 18 separate charges. He entered a plea of not guilty in relation to seven of the charges and was refused bail to appear again on March 22.