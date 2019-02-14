Menu
One of Coffs Harbour's most popular attractions has celebrated a name change to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park highlighting the rescue and rehabilitation work the marine park conducts on the Coffs Coast.
Name is signed, sealed, delivered

12th Feb 2019 6:00 AM
THEIR 100-per-cent commitment to conservation is now reflected in the name - Dolphin Marine Conservation Park. Celebrating almost 50 years of marine rescue and rehabilitation, DMCP held a relaunch open day.

"Our name more closely conveys what the park is about and reflects the original philosophy that drives us,” managing director Terry Goodall said.

"Our goal is to continue to delight and educate visitors but, more importantly, build our reputation and capacity as a vital rescue/rehabilitation facility.

