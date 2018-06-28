Name is needed for urban growth area

NAMBUCCA Shire Council is looking for help from the public. They are seeking a new name for the Valla Urban Growth Area, which is to the north of the new BP Highway Service Centre at the Nambucca Heads interchange and extends across an area of 280 hectares.

It contains employment land for around 1200 new jobs and residential land to accommodate 800 new houses. Looking forward, there is sufficient land for the area to be a town of approximately the same size as Nambucca Heads.

Before you go too crazy and suggest naming it after your cat or Uncle Trevor, the Geographical Names Board sets out criteria in its NSW Addressing User Manual for the naming of new localities. Besides avoiding duplication of other names which already exist, names that are short and easily pronounced names are preferred, names of people still living shall be avoided but names associated with the heritage of an area are encouraged.

Also Aboriginal names are encouraged as the name to be used for any feature that currently does not have a name recognised by the Geographical Names Board.

Under the provisions of the Geographical Names Act 1966, the Geographical Names Board is responsible for locality name and boundary determination.

Anyone with suggestions for a place name is encouraged to forward these to the General Manager, Nambucca Shire Council, PO Box 177 Macksville NSW 2447, or email to council@nambucca.nsw. gov.au