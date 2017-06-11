Name change for pharmacy chain

THE new TerryWhite Chemmart brand has been officially rolled out at Coffs Harbour, with the group now operating as the country's largest community pharmacy network under one banner.

The two Coffs Harbour pharmacies have undergone transformations, including signage displaying the company's new green and white logo.

Local pharmacy owner Tanya Maloney said her team is excited about the change.

"It's a great, new fresh look for the store and, as the brand continues to roll-out across the country, it will be even easier for customers, no matter where they are in Australia, to locate a trusted local pharmacist,” Ms Maloney said

"Behind the scenes though, it's the same local team who'll be there to help and provide advice.”

TerryWhite Chemmart CEO Anthony White said the group looked forward to welcoming locals to the new-look pharmacy.

"TerryWhite Chemmart has a reputation for trusted pharmacy advice, personalised service and great value, and we are extremely pleased to be open for business under our new group name,” Mr White said.

"As a network of community pharmacies, TerryWhite Chemmart prides itself on being there to help people stay healthy, and our team at our two TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour stores at Park Beach Plaza are on hand seven days to support customers' health needs.”