Nambucca Roosters crow in reserve grade decider

The Nambucca Roosters have won this afternoon Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade grand final 22-16 downing the Sawtell Panthers. Trevor Veale

IN one of local rugby league's gutsiest performances the Nambucca Roosters have this afternoon claimed the Group 2 reserve grade premiership.

The Roosters proved too strong for the Sawtell Panthers running out 22-16 point winners.

It caps off a massive year for the 20-man Roosters squad, which for most of the season played first grade as well as reserve grade due to a shortage of players.

Today they the hard slog all season paid off with a close win over the Panthers, who were unable to grab that all important try late in the second half.