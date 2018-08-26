Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Nambucca Roosters have won this afternoon Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade grand final 22-16 downing the Sawtell Panthers.
The Nambucca Roosters have won this afternoon Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade grand final 22-16 downing the Sawtell Panthers. Trevor Veale
Sport

Nambucca Roosters crow in reserve grade decider

26th Aug 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN one of local rugby league's gutsiest performances the Nambucca Roosters have this afternoon claimed the Group 2 reserve grade premiership.

The Roosters proved too strong for the Sawtell Panthers running out 22-16 point winners.

It caps off a massive year for the 20-man Roosters squad, which for most of the season played first grade as well as reserve grade due to a shortage of players.

Today they the hard slog all season paid off with a close win over the Panthers, who were unable to grab that all important try late in the second half.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

Show More
grand final group 2 rugby league nambucca roosters reserve grade sawtell panthers
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    RUGBY LEAGUE: Comets shoot to grand final glory

    premium_icon RUGBY LEAGUE: Comets shoot to grand final glory

    Rugby League A GRAND final try-scoring double to Steve Spencer put the finishing touches on what has been a stellar season for the Coffs Harbour Comets.

    Secret operation stuns the Dawes family

    Secret operation stuns the Dawes family

    News Dawes family acknowledged for volunteer contribution

    Macksville Sea Eagles soar in the Under 18s

    premium_icon Macksville Sea Eagles soar in the Under 18s

    Sport Macksville Sea Eagles win the Group 2 Rugby League Premiership.

    GLORY TO GLORY: Rebels sing loud and proud in grand final

    premium_icon GLORY TO GLORY: Rebels sing loud and proud in grand final

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton avenges 12 months of heartache in Group 2 decider.

    • 26th Aug 2018 6:00 PM

    Local Partners