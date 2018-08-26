Nambucca Roosters crow in reserve grade decider
IN one of local rugby league's gutsiest performances the Nambucca Roosters have this afternoon claimed the Group 2 reserve grade premiership.
The Roosters proved too strong for the Sawtell Panthers running out 22-16 point winners.
It caps off a massive year for the 20-man Roosters squad, which for most of the season played first grade as well as reserve grade due to a shortage of players.
Today they the hard slog all season paid off with a close win over the Panthers, who were unable to grab that all important try late in the second half.