Nambucca Heads shootings investigations continue

Keagan Elder
| 30th Nov 2016 1:32 PM
RENEWED EFFORT: Mid North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed an appeal for information on two recent shootings at Nambucca Heads.
RENEWED EFFORT: Mid North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed an appeal for information on two recent shootings at Nambucca Heads.

MID North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed their appeal to the public for information about two recent shootings in the Nambucca Heads area.

On the evening of Friday October 28, a firearm was discharged into a home in Palmer St, Nambucca Heads.

Police investigations revealed the firearm, believed to be a .22 calibre, was fired through the front window of a residence. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

In a second incident on Sunday November 6, a man was shot outside a Raleigh St, Nambucca Heads address.

A 21-year-old man sustained a significant gunshot injury to his stomach by what police believe to be a .22 calibre firearm.

The man underwent surgery at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital as a result.

Police recently received valuable information through Crime Stoppers about the shooting and are now seeking that person contact investigators attached to Strike Force Clavering at Kempsey Police Station on 6561 6199.

Topics:  mid north coast police investigation shooting strike force clavering

MID North Coast Strike Force Clavering detectives have renewed their appeal to the public for information about two recent shootings in the Nambucca Heads area.

