Naked women protest after concerns about police treatment

The two women attracted a crowd of spectators with their protest on K Rd yesterday. Photo / Twitter

The two women attracted a crowd of spectators with their protest on K Rd yesterday. Photo / Twitter

Warning: graphic content

Police are looking into allegations that two women were physically assaulted on Auckland's Karangahape Rd, after the pair held a graphic protest at the scene.

The two women stood naked outside St Kevin's Arcade yesterday morning, with tape over their mouths and a blood-like substance smeared over their bodies.

They had messages written in black pen on their chests and a sign lay before them.

A sign in front of them explained their protest action detailed an alleged assaulted by a man on Karangahape Rd, back in January.

The women claimed the man hit them after they had rejected his sexual advances.

They took issue with the response from police, when they reported what had happened.

"How many women have to die on the streets and in their home before police respond to violence?," it asked.

They claimed they never received a call back after reporting the incident via 111. Then, when they reported it at a local station, they were turned away and "left in tears".

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland District Commander, confirmed police were aware of the protest and were following up "urgently".

"Police are contacting the two women who protested on K Road yesterday to discuss their concerns with them," she said.

"We understand they have concerns about an incident where one of the women was assaulted in January, and the way it was handled."

Malthus said police were working to establish the circumstances around the incident, as well as what happened when they reported it.

It was "very concerning" the women felt let down by police, she said.

"We are doing everything we can to establish exactly what happened, work with the victims and address their concerns."