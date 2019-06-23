Naked stabbing victim ‘tortured’

Bloodied, naked man was 'tortured' before collapsing on Perth street. Picture: 7NEWS

A naked man with stab wounds was found wandering in the street begging for help in Perth on Friday night, claiming he had been "tortured".

Police received multiple calls about 8.30pm on Friday about a unclothed and injured man lying at the intersection of Orrong Rd and Wright St in Carlisle, 7 News reports.

The victim, 40, was seen knocking on doors asking for help after he was "attacked inside a Perth apartment".

A trail of blood was traced up three flights of stairs in a nearby apartment block on Marchemley Place.

The man's pleas for help were captured on CCTV.

"I want to go home," he can be heard saying.

"Please help me. Someone help me, I've been poisoned."

According to 7 News, two men were also caught on security vision leaving the same block of apartments before the injured man stumbled out.

Witnesses claim they heard the man's cries.

"I heard someone call 'help me, help me, help me', you know?" Abdullah Alnaqi told 7 News.

"Someone was just calling out my driveway, 'I've been tortured,'" witness Matthew Burkett added.

"The guy was naked and had cuts all over him and there was blood coming off him everywhere."

Police confirmed the man received his injuries at a Marchemley Place residence, which they raided on Saturday, but no one was found at the property.

Neighbours said they heard the man yell: "Please let me go, I just want to go home."

Police said the victim "had several injuries, consistent with being attacked with a bladed weapon".

The man was taken to Royal Perth Hospital to undergo surgery.

Police are investigating a second trail of blood near the same apartment.

Authorities are urging anyone with information, or who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Marchamley Place area between 7.30pm and 9pm to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at crimestopperswa.com.au.