Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have established a cordon
Police have established a cordon Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Naked man hides in cane on side of Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
by
26th Apr 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Bakers Creek trying to capture a naked man who has caused a disturbance on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the highway, outside the Bakers Creek Tavern, at 3pm.

He said there were reports a man was laying in the middle of the road. There were also reports he began throwing shoes at vehicles.

The spokesman said the man fled into cane paddocks and police established cordons in a bid to track him down.

Further reports suggest the man has taken off his clothes and is hiding in thick cane, with just a pair of boots in his possession.

bakers creek bruce highway editors picks mackay police street disturbance
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    The Great Wall of Coffs Harbour

    News There's been a great development to the story we ran earlier this week with tradies rallying to answer the CWA ladies' call for help.

    Push for a Coffs search and rescue helicopter service

    premium_icon Push for a Coffs search and rescue helicopter service

    News New service would need government and community support

    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    A bright tribute to suicide victim

    News A bright tribute to suicide victim.

    Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    premium_icon Oakeshott says no to preference deals

    News Independent all the way is how Rob Oakeshott has framed his campaign