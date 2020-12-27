Menu
Clothing optional beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.
News

Naked man fined for ditching clothes at popular beach

Aisling Brennan
27th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
A naked man who was spotted by beachgoers near Byron Bay has been fined for lewd behaviour.

Tweed Byron Police District acting Inspector Rod Morris said officers were conducting a patrol Tyagarah Beach, Greys Lane, Tyagarah about 3pm on December 26, due to ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour.

"A 45-year-old man was located walking naked through the dunes, outside of the clothing-optional area," acting Insp Morris said.

"He was issued with an infringement notice for offensive conduct."

Acting Insp Morris said police will continue to target this behaviour, particularly during the holiday period.

tweed byron police district tyagrah beach
Lismore Northern Star

