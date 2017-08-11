Naked ambition: man to skydive nude while playing violin

Glen Donnelly has teamed up with Coffs Skydivers and will take the daring plunge on his 30th birthday.

HOW far would you go to make a stand?

For Glen Donnelly, it involves jumping out of an aeroplane and free-falling 15,000 feet while naked and playing the violin.

It's a bizarre concept to initially take in, but there is method behind his madness. Dealing with body image woes is a seemingly endless battle for many, but Glen believes he's found an answer.

"Nudity could be developed as a clinical program,” he said.

"It's not about exhibitionism and it isn't about being sexual, it never was and never will be. People have anxieties and grapple with shame, and as someone who has grown up surrounded with judgment I know it can be so stubborn that you need to do something radical to heal.”

For Glen, the founder of Nude Movement, his journey to enlightenment began when he abandoned his burgeoning career as a musician in the London Symphony Orchestra.

Glen was for years riddled with anxieties and low self-esteem about his body, struggling silently because of the stigma.

The mental strain over 10 years eventually led to his breakdown in 2013. That's when he left London and moved back home to take back control of his life.

"There was this one moment when I came back from London where I felt like it was life or death. I was in a real place of desperation, my life was crumbling from the inside,” Glen said.

"For 18 months I didn't play music at all. But the point where I knew I had to change my whole life was kicked off by a cancer scare, where I had lumps on my arms and legs.

"Learning to accept my body has actually been just the poster child for accepting myself. It's just the tip of the iceberg. Many times when I detect social anxiety I notice it's actually being held in my body, and simply taking off my clothes made me feel so empowered.”

Glen is now pioneering a movement for men to speak out about their body image issues and wants his upcoming naked skydive to inspire others - and break Guinness World Records.

Glen has teamed up with Coffs Skydivers and will take the daring plunge on his 30th birthday on August 27.

"I'm combining all of my passions and getting nude to tell my story of how the two are related, and will be basically facing about five of my fears at once,” Glen said.

"What I really want to do is tell my story about how I've suffered, how as a male for ten years I didn't talk about it. I want to encourage other guys to start talking and be inspired.”

Glen has set up a gofundme page where he is aiming to raise $1 for every foot he falls. The funds will be distributed to charities including his newly established charity Nude Movement, Butterfly Children and The Mankind Project.

To make a donation or to find out more visit www. gofundme.com/birth daydive.