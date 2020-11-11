NAIDOC WEEK: What’s on in Coffs Harbour

Dujuan Hoosan in a scene from the documentary In My Blood It Runs, directed by Maya Newell

Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards​

WHEN: Friday, 5.30pm

WHERE: Online

DETAILS: The annual awards acknowledge individuals who, like Aunty Grace Roberts, have made a significant contribution to enhancing the quality of life of Aboriginal people in the Coffs Harbour area.

Over 35 nominations for the seven Award categories have been received this year and the community is being encouraged to gather with family, get dressed up for the occasion and settle down at home to enjoy an evening of entertainment and celebration online.

Coffs Harbour City Council will be live streaming via coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/NAIDOCweek.

In My Blood It Runs

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, various times.

WHERE: Majestic Cinemas Sawtell and Nambucca

DETAILS: Majestic Cinemas will be screening In My Blood It Runs, a film shot in Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Sandy Bore Homeland and Borroloola Community in the Northern Territory.

The film tells the story of Dujuan, a 10-year-old child healer who shares his wisdom of history and the complex world around him. Yet Dujuan is ‘failing’ in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare and the police.

As he travels perilously close to incarceration, his family fight to give him a strong Arrernte education alongside his western education lest he becomes another statistic.

We walk with him as he grapples with these pressures, shares his truths and somewhere in-between finds space to dream, imagine and hope for his future self.

The films screens on the November 14 and 15, visit the Majestic Cinemas website for more details

Always Was Always Will Be

WHEN: Tuesday to Sunday until November 19

WHERE: Artspace Urunga

DETAILS: The Art Space Urunga is pleased to present Always Was, Always Will Be, an exhibition designed to showcase our exceptional local Indigenous artists.

This annual exhibition is a part of the NAIDOC week celebrations and is designed to provide an opportunity to view and purchase work unique to the area.

The exhibition runs until November 19 and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am-4pm.

NAIDOC Harbourside Markets

WHEN: Sunday

WHERE: Coffs Harbour Jetty

DETAILS: Coffs Harbour’s Authentic outdoor market by the sea will be celebrating NAIDOC Week alongside the Coffs Harbour and District LALC this year.

The Market’s philosophy of locally made & grown, ethical and vintage guarantees you a unique experience and will include live music, community workshops and activities to wrap up NAIDOC 2020.