Naidoc Week events for 2018
Tuesday, July 10
What - Galambila Family Fun Day.
Where - Galambila AMS, 10am
Wednesday, July 11
What - 'Who You Gunna Call' Forum - hosted by Mid North Coast Local Health District.
It's an opportunity for community to engage with health service providers and is a fun and relaxing day for all.
Where - Coffs Harbour Showground, 10am - 3pm
Photos
Thursday, July 12
What - 'Caring for Country Planting the Seed' - hosted by: Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council and BMNAC. This is a chance to learn more about bush native species and help out with important regeneration.
Where - Sealy Lookout, 10am
Friday, July 13
What - Family Golf Day hosted by Miiyinda La Goori Mens Group
Where - Coffs Harbour Golf Club, 8am
What - Elders luncheon hosted by Deadly Sista Girlz
Where - Boambee Community Centre, 3pm
What - Grace Roberts Community Development Awards
Where - C.EX Coffs, 5.30pm
Saturday, July 14
What - 3 on 3 Basketball Competition
Where - Key Training and Youth Services, West High Street, 9am