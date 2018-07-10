Naidoc Week events for 2018

Tuesday, July 10

What - Galambila Family Fun Day.

Where - Galambila AMS, 10am

Naidoc Week flag raising ceremony 2018. Trevor Veale

Wednesday, July 11

What - 'Who You Gunna Call' Forum - hosted by Mid North Coast Local Health District.

It's an opportunity for community to engage with health service providers and is a fun and relaxing day for all.

Where - Coffs Harbour Showground, 10am - 3pm

Thursday, July 12

What - 'Caring for Country Planting the Seed' - hosted by: Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council and BMNAC. This is a chance to learn more about bush native species and help out with important regeneration.

Where - Sealy Lookout, 10am

Friday, July 13

What - Family Golf Day hosted by Miiyinda La Goori Mens Group

Where - Coffs Harbour Golf Club, 8am

What - Elders luncheon hosted by Deadly Sista Girlz

Where - Boambee Community Centre, 3pm

What - Grace Roberts Community Development Awards

Where - C.EX Coffs, 5.30pm

Saturday, July 14

What - 3 on 3 Basketball Competition

Where - Key Training and Youth Services, West High Street, 9am