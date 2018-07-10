Menu
Naidoc Week flag raising ceremony 2018.
Naidoc Week flag raising ceremony 2018. Trevor Veale
News

Naidoc Week events for 2018

9th Jul 2018 4:00 PM

Tuesday, July 10

 

What - Galambila Family Fun Day.

Where - Galambila AMS, 10am

 

Wednesday, July 11

 

What - 'Who You Gunna Call' Forum - hosted by Mid North Coast Local Health District.

It's an opportunity for community to engage with health service providers and is a fun and relaxing day for all.

Where - Coffs Harbour Showground, 10am - 3pm

Thursday, July 12

 

What - 'Caring for Country Planting the Seed' - hosted by: Coffs Harbour Aboriginal Land Council and BMNAC. This is a chance to learn more about bush native species and help out with important regeneration.

Where - Sealy Lookout, 10am

 

Friday, July 13

 

What - Family Golf Day hosted by Miiyinda La Goori Mens Group

Where - Coffs Harbour Golf Club, 8am

 

What - Elders luncheon hosted by Deadly Sista Girlz

Where - Boambee Community Centre, 3pm

 

What - Grace Roberts Community Development Awards

Where - C.EX Coffs, 5.30pm

 

Saturday, July 14

 

What - 3 on 3 Basketball Competition

Where - Key Training and Youth Services, West High Street, 9am

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners