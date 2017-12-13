NAB announces plan to close branch next year

BANK CLOSURE: The National Australia Bank announced it would be closing its Nambucca Heads branch in March 2018.

BANK CLOSURE: The National Australia Bank announced it would be closing its Nambucca Heads branch in March 2018. DAVID MARIUZ

THE National Australia Bank announced it will close the doors of its Nambucca Heads branch next year.

The bank suggested using the Macksville or Coffs Harbour branches as an alternative following the Nambucca closure in March.

National Cowper MP Luke Hartsuyker called for NAB to keep the Nambucca branch permanently open.

"The broader Nambucca Heads community will be disappointed by this decision," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"Nambucca Heads and the surrounding communities are home to an aging population, so suggesting that customers can travel to Macksville or Coffs Harbour to withdraw or deposit money is not an ideal situation for this demographic, nor is it a sustainable alternative."

Mr Hartsuyker said the branch closure made no sense, as the population and economy continued to grow in the area due to the Pacific Highway upgrade.