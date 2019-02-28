Mystery ute outside house where mum bludgeoned to death

Simona Zafirovska is accused of the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at The Gap. Picture: Marc Robertson

Simona Zafirovska is accused of the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at The Gap. Picture: Marc Robertson

A MYSTERIOUS white ute was parked at midnight in front of the house where a teaching student was accused of bludgeoning her mother to death, a court has heard.

Simona Zafirovska, 23, is on trial at Brisbane Supreme Court for the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska who was found savagely beaten to death in her bed in the early hours of October 28, 2016.

The crown allege Zafirovska had beaten her mother to death with a piece of artificial decking and then called police and claimed there was a break in.

In day four of the murder trial, neighbour Jack Randall said he saw a white ute outside the home in The Gap at midnight on the eve of Radica Zafirovska's death.

"I noticed a car, a white ute. And I mainly saw the lights through the foliage," Mr Randall told the court.

Mr Randall told the court he didn't sleep that night because he was playing video games and went out for 10-minute cigarette breaks "intermittently" on his balcony which overlooked the road in front of the Zafirovskas' home.

He saw the parked ute at about midnight and heard an argument between "two muffled voices" coming from the vehicle. At 2am he returned to his balcony and saw the car had left.

During cross examination, Defence barrister Anthony Glynn QC asked if the voices were in English or another language.

Mr Randall could not identify what was being said nor the language.

Mr Randall said he had seen a white ute parked on the road "two or three times" before that night but could not confirm if it was the same one. He said he hasn't seen the white ute return since.