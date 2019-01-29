Police seek answers over doctor’s death

MYSTERY surrounds the suspicious deaths of a well-known doctor and a woman in Rockhampton.

Police raced to the Frenchville Rd property about 9.30pm Monday after a receiving a triple-0 call.

Inside the home's main bedroom officers found the bodies of Rockhampton anaesthetist Dr Andrew Carll and a woman, both bearing "significant injuries".

The home is owned by Dr Andrew Carll and wife Julie Rush, but the identity of the woman has not been revealed.

A police forensics officer outside the Rockhampton home. Picture: 9 News

"At this stage a crime scene has been declared, we're treating it as suspicious, however we'll be guided by our forensic services," Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

Homicide Squad detectives from Brisbane have been called in to investigate.

The Courier-Mail understands staff at a Rockhampton hospital where Dr Carll worked were notified of his death.

Neighbours were still struggling to come to terms with the news.

"They were extremely lovely neighbours and they looked after us," an elderly resident said, fighting back tears.

Another woman, who had recently moved away, said it was "incredibly sad".

"I know this must be an extremely difficult time and no doubt (locals) will be feeling a level of shock, equal or greater than that felt by both my husband and I," she said.

Police presser: Rockhampton CIB

Forensic officers spent yesterday scouring the large property for clues and could remain there for several days.

"Forensics have been working throughout the night and we still haven't been able t o remove the bodies from that scene so obviously it's quite significant the investigation," Snr Sgt Pechey said.

"We're currently taking a number of statements from witnesses and also neighbours around the area.

"We'll continue to work with those people and hopefully that will give us a clearer direction of where this investigations goes".

Snr Sgt Pechey declined to say whether the triple 0 call was from one of the victims, whether firearms were found at the property or the causes of death.

He said nobody had been taken into custody.

"Until we've been able to positively identify the two persons who have been found deceased we won't be releasing any further details," he said.