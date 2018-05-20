Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was taken to hospital in an early-morning accident shrouded in mystery.
A woman was taken to hospital in an early-morning accident shrouded in mystery. Tony Martin
News

Mystery surrounds midnight North Gympie highway crash

scott kovacevic
by
20th May 2018 2:02 PM

MYSTERY surrounds an early-morning accident north of Gympie which left a woman in hospital with mild hypothermia.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called by police to the incident, which happened about 1.15am this morning.

Reports indicate that the woman's car became submerged near the corner of the Bruce Highway and Kanyan Rd at Kanigan.

However, a police spokesman said there was no record of any incident in their system, and a Queensland Fire and Emergency services spokesman confirmed it was the same for them.

bruce highway bruce highway crash gympie crash gympie highway qas
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Deegan to put best foot forward in battle for Page

    Politics VOTERS on the northern beaches now know who the major opposition to Page MP Kevin Hogan in the next federal election will be.

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    From Bonville and bananas to bulls and more books

    News Chance meeting on the side of the Pacific Hwy inspires latest novel.

    Masterplan for beach reserve

    Masterplan for beach reserve

    News Community info session on Emerald Beach Reserve plan on May 29.

    Local Partners