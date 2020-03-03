Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are unsure as to what caused a vehicle to veer off a quiet country road and smash into a tree, killing the 57-year-old female driver.
Police are unsure as to what caused a vehicle to veer off a quiet country road and smash into a tree, killing the 57-year-old female driver.
News

Mystery surrounds fiery crash that killed woman

Nathan Greaves
by and Nathan Greaves and Danielle O’Neal
3rd Mar 2020 7:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree before catching fire this morning may have suffered a medical episode in the lead-up to the tragedy.

The Ipswich forensic crash unit is investigating the cause of the fatal single-vehicle crash at Glamorgan Vale just after 10am Tuesday.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said a 57-year-old woman died at the scene, despite attempts from witnesses to help her.

A A woman died and car caught fire after a single-vehicle crash in to a tree this morning. Picture: Glen Zammit
A A woman died and car caught fire after a single-vehicle crash in to a tree this morning. Picture: Glen Zammit

The woman's vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Glamorgan Vale Rd, but what caused the vehicle to veer off the road remains a mystery.

A police spokesman said a witness in a following car stopped and freed the woman from the vehicle. "Police are speaking to several witnesses and the forensic crash unit is in the early stages of their investigation," Insp Stewart said.

Firefighters were also called to the scene, with crews extinguishing the blaze and searching the wreckage to confirm there were no other people involved.

Police created diversions around the crash scene as investigations continued.

The crash occurred on Glamorgan Vale Road in Glamorgan Vale about 10.15am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the car was "well involved" when they arrived.

The driver of the car had been pulled from the burning wreckage by passers-by, but died at the scene.

The fire was extinguished about 11am.

Police are advising motorists avoid the area.

crash fatal glamorgan vale road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Pope tested for coronavirus

      Pope tested for coronavirus
      • 3rd Mar 2020 7:07 PM

      Top Stories

        Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        premium_icon Green light for berry poles and nets in residential zone

        News Residents against the development application are worried it will set a precedent.

        Tell it like it is Tuesday

        premium_icon Tell it like it is Tuesday

        News Self-serve is like fight club - nobody talks

        Council considers seeking costs after drawn-out legal battle

        premium_icon Council considers seeking costs after drawn-out legal battle

        News It's been a costly, drawn-out battle and still yet to be resolved.

        Thousands sign petition after Tigerair drops Coffs

        premium_icon Thousands sign petition after Tigerair drops Coffs

        News Petition launched in wake of the recent announcement.