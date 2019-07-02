Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney
Offbeat

Mystery sub spotted 100m off Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
2nd Jul 2019 8:42 AM | Updated: 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MYSTERY submarine has been spotted about 100m off the coast this morning by an eagle-eyed local photographer.

Cade Mooney snapped the sub from his balcony about 6.30am, as it powered south.

He was looking out over Bulcock Beach and the Pumicestone Passage when he said the sub just "popped up".

The experienced photographer said it looked like a Collins Class submarine to him.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

The Collins Class is a fleet of six, diesel-electric Australian-built submarines.

He said he'd been out in the area with the Caloundra Coast Guard a few years ago when a US Navy submarine surfaced nearby as well.

The Daily has approached the Department of Defence for more information about the submarine.

MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning.
MYSTERY: A submarine was spotted by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney off the coastline this morning. Cade Mooney

More Stories

cade mooney collins class defence department department of defence editors picks navy photographer submarine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite bakery

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite bakery

    News WE'VE found out which hairdressers and barbershop is the best, now it's time to reveal which bakery is the number one in the region according to our readers.

    Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    premium_icon Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    News Cr warns of cost blowouts on Cultural and Civic Space.

    Council to fund buffer to protect children from spray drift

    premium_icon Council to fund buffer to protect children from spray drift

    News It's not the first time parents have expressed concern.

    Grinspoon frontman back to the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Grinspoon frontman back to the Coffs Coast

    News Phil Jamieson can recall the days of playing the "bloody Sawty RSL.”