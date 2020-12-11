Mystery shrouds man found semiconscious on Coffs street

A man was found in a semiconscious state following a suspected assault in the early hours of the morning. Photo: Luke Simmonds

POLICE are calling for witnesses of a violent assault to come forward, following the discovery of a semiconscious man on a Coffs Coast street.

The 27-year-old victim was found on Manning Ave around 6.30am on Thursday morning and was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital where he remains.

Coffs-Clarence Detective Chief Inspector Guy Flaherty said police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around that time, and anyone who may have a dashcam.

"It was apparent he had suffered a violent assault by unknown parties," Det Insp Flaherty said.

"We need to put together what's occurred with this male, how he was there, where he had come from, and the circumstances in which he was found."

Det Insp Flaherty said police had spoken to the man however it remained unclear who may have been involved.

He urged anyone with information to contact detectives at Coffs Harbour Police Station, or Crime Stoppers.