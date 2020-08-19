MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

Some of Pirates of the Caribbean was filmed in the Ballina Shire.

Marc Stapelberg

THE Northern Rivers is teeming with TV and film projects that are meant to be secrets ... but everyone knows about them.

Rumours were abuzz after Ballina Shire Council confirmed that Rocky Point Road, off The Coast Road at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head, will be closed from 5pm on Tuesday until 5pm Wednesday, August 19.

The council apologised for any inconvenience.

Boulders is a spot that has been used before for big Hollywood productions.

In 2015, the spot was used for filming of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 - Dead Men Tell No Tales, starring Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom and Javier Bardem, and filmed mostly at the Gold Coast.

After a couple of queries to industry sources, The Northern Star was able to confirm that the shooting happening in that area is not Nine Perfect Strangers, the series adaptation of the book by Liane Moriarty.

Nine Perfect Strangers started shooting in Byron Bay almost 10 days ago.

The adaptation has brought to Byron Bay a number of Hollywood stars, including Nicole Kidman, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten.

But don't expect to see any of those stars at Boulder Beach tomorrow.

The shooting at Boulders is said to be related to another project by an Australian production house with popular TV and cinema projects under its belt.

Sources close to the producers refused to confirm or deny the shooting is happening, what is the project is about or even what it is called.

The Northern Star has confirmed that a number of Northern Rivers professionals in different areas of film production have been engaged in the mysterious project that, officially, doesn't exist yet.