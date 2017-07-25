20°
Mystery in the history page

Wendy Andrews
| 25th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
Old photos of Coffs Jetty.
Old photos of Coffs Jetty. Trevor Veale

WHEN Boambee resident Lester Platts opened the Coffs Coast Advocate on July 12, he spotted something on the history page.

"I can't be 100% sure but I think that's me in the cardigan in the schoolyard, I was about six years old," Lester said.

"I remember that cardigan and I've been searching my photos to see if I can find it."

 

Matthew Deans

During his search he didn't find the elusive cardigan photo but did uncover these black-and-white images of the jetty area.

The photograph published on July 12 was taken in the early 1950s at Coffs Harbour Primary School and shared to the Coffs Local History facebook page by the family of Miss Jean Newlands who was a teacher there during the time the photograph was taken.

 

HISTORY: Lester Platts of Sawtell with old photos of Coffs Jetty.
HISTORY: Lester Platts of Sawtell with old photos of Coffs Jetty. Trevor Veale

 

Old photos of Coffs Jetty.
Old photos of Coffs Jetty. Trevor Veale

 

Old photos of Coffs Jetty.
Old photos of Coffs Jetty. Trevor Veale
