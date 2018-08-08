Mystery illness leaves mum-of-three unable to walk

THE SMALL town of Coramba is rallying behind a mother-of-three who has been left unable to walk from an unknown bone disorder.

The illness has been left undiagnosed for more than two years now.

Teagan Mitchell, the mother of three young girls, has been undergoing tests over the past few years but has since failed to receive a diagnosis, according to close friend Brooke Moss.

"Teagan's doctors, and there have been many, have tried every test possible to figure out what's wrong," she said.

"The doctors have taken bone biopsies from her hip and knee but still no answers."

Teagan has calcification of her bones, meaning they are becoming solid, according to Ms Moss.

"The calcification is growing bones inside her bones. She is now in a wheelchair, unable to walk. The doctors cannot find why this is happening to her."

Ms Moss has organised a fundraiser to support Teagan's young family as they struggle to make ends meet due to ongoing medical treatment and medication.

Ms Moss has approached several Coramba businesses for donations for a raffle which will be drawn at Coramba Hotel Trivia Night on September 4.

Donations can also be made at a gofundme page set up for Teagan.