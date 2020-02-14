Mystery hero smashes car window to free trapped baby

Searching for an unknown hero: Carla Jones with baby Louella and four-year-old Hudson. Photo by Trevor Veale

THE mystery hero who came to the aid of a distressed mother at the Jetty was heard to say he’d cut his arm off to save a baby.

The dramatic statement came after he broke the small back window of Carla Jones’ Mitsubishi SUV and climbed through to rescue her eight-week-old baby trapped inside.

“I don’t know how he got through such a small window and with all those broken edges he cut his arms.”

It was a hot Sunday and the busy mum was taking her newborn Louella and four-year-old Hudson to the beach to check out the markets and meet Carla’s sister for a swim.

She placed her keys and bag, along with her mobile phone, on the front passenger seat and went around the back of the car but before she knew it Hudson had climbed through the front and somehow closed the door locking it behind him.

It’s recalling that moment of helplessness that still brings tears to her eyes.

“I remember that initial moment of feeling so helpless,” Carla said.

“I ran around and tried every door about three times. I just panicked. They always say don’t panic but it’s the first thing you do.”

Without her phone she started looking around for help.

“I stopped a runner and used her phone but you don’t remember people’s numbers anymore but I managed to remember my husband’s and called him but he didn’t answer.”

Carla and husband Richie Dolan are both qualified chefs and own the Hilltop Store restaurant in Sawtell.

“It was the busiest part of the day so he would have been in the middle of service.”

By this time more people had noticed her distress.

An older couple got a jack out of their car and were trying to break a window when the young man came to the rescue and was able to finally break the small rear window.

Hudson cuddles his little sister. Photo by Trevor Veale.

All Carla can remember about him is that he was in his mid 30s and had tattoos on his arms.

“His girlfriend was with him and helped him wipe the blood off afterwards.”

An old friend who happened to be there at the time recognised her and tried to calm her down.

After baby Louella was finally free Carla’s friend encouraged her to immediately breastfeed.

“She had been in the car for about 15 minutes. Babies can overheat and get dehydrated in such a short period of time.

“My friend was the one who heard him say ‘I’d cut my arm off to help a baby’.”

Now Carla and Richie want to thank the unknown hero.

“I don’t even remember thanking him at the time but my friend said I did.

“My husband wants to shake his hand and buy him a beer and thank him properly.”

And little Hudson has learnt his lesson, saying it loud and clear:

“No...climbing...in...the...front...anymore.”

If you have any information on the mystery hero contact the Advocate on 6650 2926.