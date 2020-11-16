OUTBREAK EXPLODES: Panic as new cluster escalates

South Australia's worst cluster to date has gone from bad to worse with 17 cases now tied to the family outbreak.

Speaking to Adelaide's 5AA Radio this morning, South Australia's chief public health officer Dr Nicole Spurrier confirmed the Parafield cluster was growing at a rapid rate.

Hungry Jacks Port Adelaide has also been closed and is the latest venue to shut for deep cleanign.

Dr Spurrier described the outbreak as "very serious".

South Australia yesterday reported three local coronavirus cases among a family that has members working in hotel quarantine, aged and health care and a large prison.

A woman in her 80s tested positive at the Lyell McEwin Hospital emergency department on Friday night. Two of the woman's close contacts - a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s - also tested positive yesterday. One of the infected people is the elderly woman's child.

Dr Spurrier said one of them worked in Adelaide's CBD at one of the state's medi-hotels - where returned travellers quarantine for two weeks.

Another close contact from the family also tested positive late on Sunday with SA Correctional Services chief executive David Brown confirming an employee at Yatala Labour Prison in Adelaide's northern suburbs had tested positive.

Four more members of the family were showing symptoms late yesterday with original estimates suggesting the cluster could grow to eight.

The state's last case of unknown community transmission was more than seven months ago - on April 15.

The outbreak triggered warnings and closures across Adelaide with Mawson Lakes primary and preschool shut down for at least 24 hours after a student was confirmed to be a close contact of a confirmed case.

South Australian passengers were also hit with a two week quarantine mandate after landing in Western Australia with the government ordering them to either return home or self-isolate for a fortnight.

All of South Australia's current virus warnings

South Australian health authorities are racing to squash its worst coronavirus cluster after four people tested positive yesterday and four more from the same family started showing symptoms.

Dozens of people have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks while other venues and places have issued warnings to be aware for symptoms.

Emergency Department at Lyell McEwin Hospital between 5:30pm Friday 13 November and 4:00am Saturday 14 November: Health authorities are in the process of contacting everyone who was there to self-isolate immediately. Around 90 staff and patients will isolate for the next two weeks. SA Health has advised anyone who was in emergency to self-isolate immediately, even if they haven't heard from health authorities yet.

Yatala Labour Prison: Prisoners are being tested after an employee, a close contact of the family cluster, tested positive late yesterday

Parafield Plaza Supermarket - Thursday November 12 - Between 10:30am and 11:30am: Anyone who visited the supermarket in that hour does not have to self-isolate but has been advised to monitor for symptoms and immediately get tested and isolate if they appear.

Mawson Lakes Primary School: SA Health last night confirmed it was closing the school, in Adelaide's north, out of "an abundance of caution". The school will stay closed for at least 24 hours after a student was a confirmed close contact of a positive case.

llegal beach party shut down by cops

Victoria Police have swarmed an illegal beach party after dozens of people were spotted congregating in south-east Melbourne.

Footage from the party showed a massive crowd bunching together on the sand at the secluded Black Rock beach.

Nobody in the crowd appeared to be wearing masks and most of the revellers were dressed in shorts or bikinis as they danced and drank.



Victoria Police attended and told the party to moev along however no fines were issued.

Melburnians are currently restricted to public gatherings of 10 people - and masks are mandatory.

Under Victoria's current restriction roadmap, up to 50 people will be allowed to gather outdoors from November 22.

Masks will likely still be required however the blanket mask mandate is up for discussion.

South Australians forced to quarantine upon entry to Western Australia

Passengers flying into Perth from Adelaide yesterday received a shock on landing after being told to either adhere to strict new coronavirus measures or fly back home.

Western Australia immediately imposed new coronavirus measures for South Australia after an emergency meeting between WA's police commisisoner, premier and chief health officer on Sunday.

Anyone arriving in Perth from South Australia will now need to be tested for COVID-19 and must self-quarantine for 14 days.

The new measures for South Australia are equal to those required for New South Wales and Victoria.

So abrupt were the new measures, one Qantas flight was mid-air when the measures were introduced and passengers were given the news from health officials at the airport upon landing.

Meanwhile, passengers waiting for another flight from Adelaide to Perth at the airport were notified before departure and were given the option to disembark.

