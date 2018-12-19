Menu
A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
Offbeat

Mysterious purple jellyfish found on beach

by Gerard Cockburn
19th Dec 2018 6:03 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
MYSTERIOUS purple jellyfish were found washed up at a Bribie Beach last weekend.

Patrol captain Luke O'Flynn and his fellow lifeguards from the Bribie Surf Club found the odd sea jellies while on beach patrol.

A purple jellyfish found at Bribie Island beach. Picture: Peter Hall
"At first we thought it was a dog ball, we had no idea that it was a jellyfish," he said.

Two were found on the beach and one in the water between the flags according to club president Jeff Butler.

 

The jelly in question are believed to be a Crown Jellyfish and are harmless to humans.

Crown jellyfish are usually found in Indonesia and this was the first-time that they have been spotted at Bribie Beach.

It is still unknown how the Jellyfish ended up in South Queensland waters.

The jellyfish [in picture] has been stored in a jar in the surf clubs first aid room for collection by scientists in the coming days.

