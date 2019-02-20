Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD BOY: Neil Erskine developed empathy through his previous career as a pet behavioural therapist.
GOOD BOY: Neil Erskine developed empathy through his previous career as a pet behavioural therapist. Molly Glassey
Your Story

MY WORLD: 'Five things I've learnt working in disabilities'

marian faa
by
20th Feb 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIL Erskine developed his sense of empathy as a pet behavioural therapist, but it was not until he started a new career in the disability sector that he really found his calling.

As a support worker Mr Erskine has helped a range of people and learnt a lot about life along the way.

He lives in the pristine Goomburra Valley with his partner, an occupational therapist, and often has clients visit to spend time in the bush.

Four years into his career, Mr Erskine is about to become a qualified counsellor.

NEIL ERSKINE: Five things I have learnt...

1. People don't belong in boxes...

"One thing that has actually impacted me more than some things is that I have learnt not to limit people by what they have been labelled or diagnosed with. Helping people with a range of physical and intellectual disabilities has taught me that you can never assume something about a person based solely on their medical diagnosis. Everyone is individual. You can't actually lump someone in a group because they have a particular restriction or disability. "

2. They're not interested in what you think they want...

"Sometimes we meet people and we tend to go 'what you need is...' but the truth is they are probably not even interested. They have got their own plans and dreams. I think it is important to focus on what people want and not what you think they should have."

 

Fellow wilderness lover Bel du Bois taking a walk in nature.
Fellow wilderness lover Bel du Bois taking a walk in nature. Contributed

3. We're not all that different...

"For me I just find myself wanting to find out more about people. If I am working with someone, my primary thing is that I just want to get to know them better as a person. There is so much under the surface that people don't get. If you get to know someone really well there is not that much difference between people whether they are disabled or not. And I am talking about people with intellectual disabilities too. Everyone has got similarities and I always find myself saying 'I can see so much of myself in that person'."

4. Being in nature helps us open up...

"We have a few (clients) that come out to our property semi-regularly and the advantage of that, how I see it, is when you're out in nature, out in the bush, you are not so much thinking of your own problems. If you went in an office and spent time with someone you might be a little bit guarded. If you're taking a walk through the bush or swimming in the creek people relax and don't think about their problems so much. That is when you can come up with moments of inspiration for how to improve your life."

5. Fixing things is therapeutic...

"We go take the dogs for a bush walk or wander around fixing things. There is a lot of that on the property where you're just repairing. We do have periods of time where we don't talk work and just concentrate on what we want to do and we just love where we live."

 

Neil Erskine loves to share his slice of paradise in the Goomburra Valley will people of all ages and abilities.
Neil Erskine loves to share his slice of paradise in the Goomburra Valley will people of all ages and abilities. Contributed
counselling disability support worker five things i have learnt goomburra valley local faces nature ndis neil erskine warwick
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Toddler allegedly suffered horrific abuse at hands of mother

    premium_icon Toddler allegedly suffered horrific abuse at hands of mother

    News A YOUNG mother has been accused of physically abusing her one-year-old son, leaving him bleeding, bruised with extensive injuries.

    • 20th Feb 2019 4:13 PM
    Former high school teacher facing further rape charges

    premium_icon Former high school teacher facing further rape charges

    News Former teacher, 60, accused of sexually assaulting young woman.

    • 20th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Funding boost to bring 100 new palliative care nurses

    premium_icon Funding boost to bring 100 new palliative care nurses

    News Deputy Premier in Coffs to announce $45m investment.

    More affordable housing approved close to town

    premium_icon More affordable housing approved close to town

    News The boarding house will be on Harbour Drive near the public school.