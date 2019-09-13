Menu
Coffs Coast Advocate general manager Kath Tucker, TAFE events teacher Misha Smykowsky, Carla Jones and Richie Dolan from Hill Top Store Sawtell, Joshua Cook Coffs Harbour Fishermens Co-operative, Neil and Heather Manson The Observatory Holiday Apartments, Michael Basa and Julie Jardine from Can Do. Insert: Celebrity Chef Colin Fassnidge.
News

My Kitchen Rules judge says I CanDo that

Wendy Andrews
by
13th Sep 2019 2:00 PM

HAVE a night off from cooking and let celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge impress you with a seven-course degustation menu.

Sounds like a winner- ­winner black-tie dinner.

Chef Fassnidge, of My Kitchen Rules fame, didn't hesitate to put on an  apron and get into the kitchen to design a fine dining experience when CanDo Cancer Trust members asked him to be part of their next big fundraising event.

The  delicious degustation dinner will feature produce from across the Coffs Coast, matched with superb wines.

There will be   music and special guests - and  the feel-good factor of assisting  an organisation that for 10 years has been helping locals with the financial burden of cancer treatment.

Chef Fassnidge is partnering with The Hilltop Store's ­dymanic duo, chefs Carla Johns and Richie Dolan, to lead TAFE hospitality apprentices in preparing the dinner.

This is a ticketed event with limited seating so be quick to secure your place at the table.

Venue: Osprey Restaurant at Coffs Harbour Education Campus.
When: September 24 at 6pm.   
Tickets: Click here

cancer trust cando coffs harbour clarence coffs coast coffs harbour colin fassnidge my kitchen rules
Coffs Coast Advocate

