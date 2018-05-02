Henry shoots down MKR’s ‘cheating scandal’

Henry and Anna are out of my Kitchen Rules. Picture: Instagram

Henry and Anna are out of my Kitchen Rules. Picture: Instagram

HENRY and Anna have left the kitchen!

In a double elimination, the truffle farmers from Tassie failed to make the semi-finals and were kicked out of My Kitchen Rules along with the Russians, Olga and Valeria.

The latter duo were the culprits of a much-hyped cheating scandal in the most recent episode that Channel 7 suggested would "send shockwaves through Kitchen HQ".

But as Henry told news.com.au after his exit from the show, the "scandal" was a beat-up.

Olga and Valeria were called cheats for serving pan-fried duck in the roasting challenge after they accidentally overcooked their roast duck. Do you think they cheated?

I wouldn't call it cheating at all, to be honest. Olga and Valeria are wonderful people and have really high integrity and would never cheat. I think they made the best of a bad situation.

Olga and Valeria were also kicked out of MKR in the double eviction. Picture: Channel 7

Sonya and Hadil were removed from the competition partly due to an off-camera altercation with a rival team that turned physical. Were you aware of the clash at the time?

No, not really. I was aware of some things happening and, to be honest, Anna and I weren't particularly interested in getting involved in it all. But it all sort of exploded on the table that night [at Kim and Suong's instant restaurant] and Anna and I were a bit none the wiser.

Was it a relief when Sonya and Hadil were "excused from the table" by Manu?

We were at someone's place and at the end of the day you're there to have a good time and enjoy what other people cook. I guess in that sense it was a lot more peaceful and we could get on with the night.

Sonya and Hadil were removed from the competition. Picture: Instagram @sonyahadilau

You made a brief cameo on My Kitchen Rules last year and set social media alight. Did producers approach you to be an actual contestant for this season?

The producers actually did say I should apply and give it a go and see where it leads. I thought, 'Why not?' Things just snowballed from there and all of a sudden we were cooking on the show. It was a bizarre set of circumstances and I'm still wondering how it came to be.

How much cooking experience did you have before joining MKR?

A little bit, but I certainly wouldn't have pretended to be a pro at any point in the journey. It was a matter of learning as quickly as you could and we did a lot of practice off camera to try and keep up with some of the other guys who can really bring it.

What was your signature dish before joining MKR?

It's a bit simple, but scrambled eggs for me were just the go.

You received a lot of attention from female contestants and viewers for your good looks. How did you feel about that?

It was very flattering but I was so uncomfortable. It's something I'm definitely not used to.

Henry from My Kitchen Rules has received a lot of attention for his looks.

Are you still single?

Yeah, still single. And I'm absolutely open to a relationship if the right girl comes along.

You were definitely a fan favourite on MKR. Would you be open to more TV?

Potentially. I had a blast on MKR, it's been such a great time and such a learning experience. I suppose if anything else were to come up, I'd certainly give it some thought.

What are you up to now that MKR is over for you?

I was away from the [truffle] farm for most of last year, so at the moment we're flat out trying to get the farm back on track. We're looking at opening a shop and doing tours and truffle hunts here on the farm.

When can MKR fans visit your farm?

They'll be able to visit from July. But in the meantime they're welcome to jump on the website www.tastruffles.com.au and they can buy all our products there.

I don't know much about truffles. They're crazy expensive, aren't they?

The winter truffles that we sell go for about $3000 a kilo.

Ouch. Final question: Who would you rather have a beer with - Pete or Manu?

Jeez, that's a bloody good question. Manu's hilarious so I'd love to have a beer with him because he'd be so funny. But Pete has a lot to give in terms of wisdom. He's got deep things to share. I'd probably take Pete because I feel like I could quiz him on some things.

In a few months you can visit Henry on his farm. Picture: Instagram

My Kitchen Rules continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7 and the Grand Final will air on Sunday, May 6 at 7pm.