MKR final sparks tears and F-bombs

Emily under pressure in the MKR Grand Final. Picture: Supplied

ALEX Clark and Emily O'Kane came home with a sugar rush plating a cracking Penicillin dessert to win My Kitchen Rules.

The Queensland hospitality couple scored 55 points out of 60 for their five-course menu - three points ahead of Victorian mums Kim Tran and Suong Pham.

It was a rollercoaster cook for both teams with Emily reduced to tears at one stage and Kim and Suong having an ugly spat backstage.

Alex and Emily scored straight nines from Pete Evans, Manu Feildel, Guy Grossi, Karen Martini and Colin Fassnidge and a perfect 10 from Liz Egan.

"That was a grand final menu in every way," Egan said.

Emily was an emotional wreck half way through the finale because of repeated jibes from Alex.

Fortunately they kissed and made up.

Kim and Suong had an F-bomb laced blow-up when a batch of crème caramels were overcooked.

MKR champions Alex and Emily. Picture: Supplied/Seven

The $250,000 prize gives Alex and Emily the money they need to open their own venue with drinks matched to grazing food.

"Winning My Kitchen Rules is our ticket to getting what we wanted, to making our dream a reality," Alex said.

The early rounds were neck and neck as Alex and Emily plated up a first course of tuna tartare with cumin and harissa oil and a second course of jamon wrapped lamb brains with caper mayonnaise.

Alex and Emily's grand final dish: 1st Course (2 hours to plate): Tuna Tartare with Cumin and Harissa Oil. Picture: Supplied/Seven

Alex and Emily's 2nd Course (60 mins): Jamon Wrapped Lamb Brains with Caper Mayonnaise. Picture: Supplied/Seven

Kim and Suong showcased their Vietnamese heritage with wagyu in mustard leaf followed by quail with Vietnamese XO sauce.

Kim and Suong's 1st Course (2 hours to plate): wagyu in Mustard Leaf. Picture: Supplied/Seven

Kim and Suong's 2nd Course (60 mins): Quail with Vietnamese XO Sauce. Picture: Supplied/Seven

The seafood round was where Alex and Emily stumbled. Their Moroccan lobster with cauliflower and citrus tahini dressing was criticised by the judges. The spices overwhelmed the lobster.

Alex and Emily's 3rd Course (60 mins): Moroccan Lobster with Cauliflower and Citrus Tahini Dressing. Picture: Supplied/Seven

Kim and Suong had no problem with their tiger prawns with red sauce. It was deemed a standout.

Kim and Suong's 3rd Course (60 mins): Tiger Prawns with Red Sauce

Alex and Emily bounced back with their pork belly with sprouts, apple and calvados sauce. It was a match for Kim and Suong's Vietnamese beef stew.

Alex and Emily's 4th Course (90 mins): Pork Belly with Sprouts, Apple and Calvados Sauce. Picture: Supplied/Seven

Kim and Suong's 4th Course (90 mins): Vietnamese Beef Stew. Picture: Supplied/Seven

The Queenslanders left their best for last. Their Penicillin dessert, based on the cocktail of the

same name and presented inside a ring of dry ice, was a showstopper featuring lemon parfait,

ginger jelly, whiskey caramel and honeycomb.

Alex and Emily's 5th Course (45 mins): Penicillin. Picture: Supplied/Seven

"Everything on that plate made sense, every mouthful was bloody delicious," Evans raved.

Kim and Suong's 5th Course (45 mins): Coconut Crème Caramel with Citrus Salad

Kim and Suong knew desserts were their weakness and although their coconut crème caramel

with citrus salad was a crowd pleaser it didn't hit the same heights.

"It was a good dessert but it wasn't a perfect dessert - I think the crème caramel was a little

overcooked," Feildel said.

Kim and Suong got nines from Evans, Fassnidge, Egan and Grossi but could only snag eights from Feildel and Martini.

MKR champions Alex and Emily. Picture: Supplied/Seven

"You gave us rustic home cooking full of love and incredible flavour," Grossi told the pair.

Kim and Suong took the defeat in their stride.

"This has been a journey of a lifetime, the best team won today, and we're very proud of them and very happy for them," Suong said.