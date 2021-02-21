Menu
Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
News

‘My heart breaks’: Tributes for pair killed in crash

by Thomas Morgan
21st Feb 2021 12:17 PM
The 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman killed in a horrific motorcycle and vehicle crash in Bundaberg last week have been identified.

Friends of Aaron Demercado and Danielle Webster have vowed never to forget them, following the crash along Telegraph Road, Bundaberg East, on Wednesday.

Mr Demercado was understood to be the rider with Ms Webster the passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old Avenell Heights woman, was taken to hospital with chest injuries.

In the aftermath of the crash, friends and family have set up a makeshift memorial for the pair.

Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
Pictures on social media show flowers, candles and messages of condolences being left at the scene.

One friend took to social media to pay tribute to Mr Demercado and Ms Webster.

"A sad day for many, Rest in Peace Aaron Demercado, you won't be forgotten," she said.

"Thoughts and prayers also for Danielle Webster and her family," she said.

"My heart breaks for those who knew and loved them."

Danielle Webster, 40, was a passenger on the motorcycle. Picture: Facebook.
The post triggered an outpouring of grief, with friends describing the situation as "so so sad" and offering prayers for the pair.

A barber shop in Bundaberg, Rum City, also posted to their wall: "Our thoughts go out to the families of Aaron and Danielle."

"R.I.P."

Aaron Demercado, 41, passed away after a horror crash in Bundaberg. Picture: Facebook.
