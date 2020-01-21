Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Farmer's prayers for rain answered
Offbeat

'My babies would live': Why farmer got naked in the rain

Crystal Jones
by
21st Jan 2020 4:09 PM | Updated: 7:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FARMER has explained why he stripped off and jumped into his dam following the arrival of rain.

Social media came alive with the image at the weekend, after much of the region rejoiced at two days of heavy rainfall.

Baffle Creek grazier Kev Cherry said his farm had an "awesome" 50mm of rain in 30 minutes, filling a dam that had become dry in drought conditions. 

Mr Cherry said the photo was not an isolated event.

Kev Cherry gets amongst the rain.
Kev Cherry gets amongst the rain.

"I have done this every year in aid of  promoting the Naked Farmer, being one myself," he said. 

"It always gets a laugh."

Ben Brooksby, also known as the Naked Farmer, is a Victorian sheep farmer who works to raise awareness around the mental health of our food producers, especially those facing drought.

He advocates the need for communities to support and connect with farmers.

Mr Cherry said he had lost half his cattle to the big dry, and only had a few days of water left in his dam when rain finally arrived at the weekend.

Kev Cherry was praying for a January downpour after his dam was down to just a few days of water remaining.
Kev Cherry was praying for a January downpour after his dam was down to just a few days of water remaining.

"I have cattle, though I've lost about half to the drought," he said. 

"I run some pigs, and chickens. I am also a bit of an animal rescuer.

"I have some alpacas, goats, turkeys, horses, cat and dogs.

"As you could imagine, without water, they'd all die, 100 in total.

"So, that's why (I took) the picture, it meant my babies would live."

Mr Cherry said he believed some kind of miracle had been at play.

"I had 10 days of food left that I'd bought to get the cows through Christmas," he said. 

"I aimed to get us to rain in January, with a lot of prayers. That storm barely touched anyone else, it was 30 minutes sitting on top of me, then I watched it disappear on the radar before it got to Agnes, just 30km away.

"It really was pure luck, or something else?"

More Stories

Show More
agriculture bushfires drought farming kev cherry local faces offbeat rain rural weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Major retailers to set up at the old Masters site

        premium_icon REVEALED: Major retailers to set up at the old Masters site

        News Plans have been approved for the Coffs Harbour Masters site previously owned by Geoff King.

        TRIPLE FATALITY: Two women and a man killed in horror crash

        premium_icon TRIPLE FATALITY: Two women and a man killed in horror crash

        News Police release further details on this morning's triple fatality.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Mum, restaurateur and chef killed in shocking road crash

        premium_icon Mum, restaurateur and chef killed in shocking road crash

        News Bellingen triple fatal road crash victims names.

        • 21st Jan 2020 7:08 PM