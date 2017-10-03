21°
News

'Mutant strain' may be behind worst gastro outbreak in years

by The Daily Telegraph

HEALTH officials are scrambling to find out if a mutant strain of a gastro virus is behind a surge in outbreaks in children and the elderly across NSW.

Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis for babies and preschool children and is passed from person to person by touching contaminated hands or faeces.
 


More than 1300 cases of the highly contagious virus have been recorded by NSW Health this year, with 412 of these recorded last month - the worst outbreak since 2012.

The health department is exploring why the virus hit with such a vengeance this year, saying it may have mutated - making more people susceptible to infection.

Despite a surge in infant vaccinations against the virus, the vaccine is only 70 per cent effective in preventing infection.

Topics:  editors picks gastro outbreak health hospital rotavirus

News Corp Australia
Still time to enter photography competition

Still time to enter photography competition

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers and includes four categories, Mobile, Open 18+, Primary and High School.

Female staff member escapes harm during ordeal

A man, 30, has been arrested and charged over the incident.

Man, 30, arrested after alleged aggressive behaviour.

Man arrested for allegedly driving 150kph in 50 zone

HIGH SPEED: A 40-year-old allegedly reached speeds of up to 150kph in an attempt to evade police in Coffs Harbour who had tried to stop him for an RBT.

Man attempts to evade police by driving three times the speed limit

Man cops hefty fine after speeding 80km over limit

A Toormina man was allegedly detected driving at 179km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Toormina man's licence suspended after speeding.

Local Partners