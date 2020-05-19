This must try low-calorie comfort food is easy to make

These hearty winter warmers are perfect for the entire family, and they can help you healthy while you’re spending more time at home.

HEALTHIER CREAMY ZUCCHINI AND MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE

Prep: 15 MINS, Cook: 20MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

4 large zucchini

250g dried pappardelle pasta

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

250g button mushrooms, sliced

1 brown onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

3/4 cup light cream for cooking

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1/3 cup finely grated parmesan

Using light cream can reduce the calories count of a meal dramatically.

METHOD

Step 1

Using a vegetable peeler, cut zucchini into ribbons. Place zucchini ribbons in a colander. Cook pasta in a large saucepan of salted boiling water following packet directions. Pour pasta into colander, over zucchini, to drain, reserving 1⁄2 cup cooking liquid. Return pasta and zucchini to pan. Cover to keep warm.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Cook mushroom, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes or until golden. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion. Cook, stirring, for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add garlic. Cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in cream, reserved pasta cooking liquid and half the thyme. Simmer for 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture has slightly thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Return mushrooms to pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until heated through. Stir in half the parmesan.

Step 4

Add pasta and zucchini to pan. Toss gently for 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve pasta sprinkled with remaining parmesan and thyme.

Slow cooked meals are ideal for the cold winter months.

HEALTHY SLOW COOKER FRENCH CHICKEN

Prep: 25 MINS, Cook: 2 Hours 45 MINS, Servings: 6, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

900g skinless chicken thigh fillets, trimmed, halved

1 large leek, thinly sliced

3 medium celery sticks, chopped

1 fennel bulb, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon, plus extra sprigs, to serve

125ml (1/2 cup) white wine

2 teaspoons gluten-free Dijon mustard

250ml (1 cup) Massel Salt Reduced Chicken Style Stock

400g can borlotti beans, rinsed, drained

80ml (1/3 cup) light cooking cream

2 bunches baby carrots, peeled, trimmed

1/2 bunch kale, leaves coarsely torn

METHOD

Step 1

Heat the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken in batches, turning, for 2-3 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a slow cooker.

Step 2

Add the leek, celery, fennel, garlic and tarragon to the pan. Cook, stirring, for 3-4 minutes or until soft. Add the wine and mustard. Simmer for 1 minute. Add the stock and bring to the boil. Transfer the mixture to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on High for 2 hours.

Step 3

Stir the borlotti beans and cream into the chicken mixture. Cover and cook for 30 minutes or until the chicken is very tender.

Step 4

Meanwhile, steam or boil the carrots and kale until the carrots are tender and the kale wilts.

Step 5

Divide the French chicken among serving bowls. Season and sprinkle with extra tarragon. Serve with the carrots and kale.

Chicken and mushroom is a classic combination.

LO-CAL CHICKEN AND MUSHROOM ONE-POT

Prep: 15 MINS, Cook: 40 MINS, Servings: 6, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons olive oil

1kg chicken thigh fillets, trimmed, halved

300g button mushrooms

2 large celery sticks, finely chopped

4 French shallots, peeled, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon salt-reduced tomato paste

125ml (1/2 cup) white wine

400g can diced tomatoes

185ml (3/4 cup) salt-reduced chicken stock

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, plus extra, to serve

1/4 cup fresh continental parsley leaves

Steamed wholemeal couscous, to serve

Steamed green beans, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Heat half the oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook the chicken, in 2 batches, for 5 minutes or until golden then transfer to a plate.

Step 2

Heat remaining oil in the pan. Add the mushrooms. Cook for 5 minutes or until golden. Add celery, shallot and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-5 minutes or until soft.

Step 3

Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping base of pan with a wooden spoon, for 2 minutes or until reduced by half. Add the tomato, stock and thyme. Bring to the boil. Return the chicken to the pan and simmer for 15 minutes or until sauce thickens slightly. Season. Stir in parsley. Serve with couscous and beans, sprinkled with extra thyme.

Replace rice with low calorie cauliflower rice.

HEALTHIER MANGO CHICKEN CURRY

Prep: 20 MINS, Cook: 25 MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons desiccated coconut

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika

1/3 cup tomato purée

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 small mangoes, diced

500g chicken breast fillets, diced

1 brown onion, thinly sliced

1 red capsicum, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2cm piece fresh ginger, peeled, finely grated

270ml can light coconut milk

1/2 cup Massel Salt Reduced Chicken Style Liquid Stock

1/2 cup frozen peas

500g packet frozen cauliflower rice

Sliced long red chilli, to serve

Fresh coriander, to serve

Lime wedges, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add coconut and spices. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant. Transfer spice mixture to a small food processor. Process until coconut is finely chopped. Add tomato purée and half the oil. Process until mixture forms a paste (see note). Transfer curry paste to a bowl. Add half the mango to the food processor. Process until smooth. Set aside.

Step 2

Heat half the remaining oil in the pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add remaining oil to pan. Add onion. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened. Add capsicum, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes. Add curry paste. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in coconut milk, stock and puréed mango. Return chicken to pan. Increase heat to medium-high. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, partially covered, adding peas halfway through, for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, peas are bright green and tender, and sauce has thickened slightly.

Step 4

Meanwhile, heat cauliflower rice following packet directions. Spoon cauliflower rice and curry into serving bowls. Sprinkle with chilli, coriander leaves and remaining diced mango. Serve with lime wedges.

Winter warmer: Creamy chicken noodle soup.

HEALTHIER CREAMY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Prep: 15 MINS, Cook: 35 MINS, Servings: 4, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

100g dried rice vermicelli noodles

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 (about 400g) small chicken breast fillets

4cm-piece fresh ginger, peeled, julienned

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tablespoons yellow curry paste

400g sweet potato, peeled, cut into 1.5cm pieces

1.5L (6 cups) Massel salt reduced chicken style liquid stock

270ml can light coconut cream

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

1/2 wombok (Chinese cabbage), thinly shredded

2 green shallots, trimmed, very finely sliced

Fresh coriander sprigs, to serve

Long fresh red chilli, sliced, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Place the noodles in a heatproof bowl. Pour over enough boiling water to cover. Set aside for 5-7 minutes or until tender. Drain.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a wok over medium-high heat. Season the chicken and cook for 6 minutes each side or until cooked through. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

Step 3

Add the ginger and garlic to the wok and stir-fry for 1 minute or until softened. Add the curry paste and stir-fry for 30 seconds or until aromatic. Add the sweet potato, stock and coconut cream. Bring to the boil and then reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15-20 minutes to allow the flavours to develop. Stir in the soy sauce.

Step 4

While the soup is simmering, slice the chicken. Divide the cabbage and noodles among serving bowls. Pour over the soup and top with sliced chicken, shallot, coriander and chilli, if using.

Forget taco Tuesday, try this Mexican-inspired soup.

HEALTHY QUINOA, CORN, BLACK BEAN AND CHIPOTLE SOUP

Prep: 20 MINS, Cook: 30 MINS, Difficulty: Easy

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 large brown onion, finely chopped

2 celery sticks, finely chopped

2 carrots, peeled, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon chipotle in adobo sauce

3 truss tomatoes, finely chopped

70g (1/3 cup) quinoa, rinsed

400g can black beans, rinsed, drained

500ml (2 cups) salt-reduced vegetable stock

1 large zucchini, thinly sliced

150g (1 cup) fresh corn kernels

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, plus extra lime wedges, to serve

1 ⁄4 cup chopped fresh coriander leaves, plus extra sprigs, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook onion, celery and carrot, stirring, for 5 minutes or until softened. Add garlic, paprika, cumin and chipotle. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute or until aromatic. Add tomato. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2-3 minutes or until starting to break down. Add quinoa, black beans, stock and 500ml (2 cups) water. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Simmer, partially covered, for 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender.

Step 2

Add zucchini and corn. Simmer for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Stir in lime juice and coriander. Season. Serve with extra lime wedges and extra coriander sprigs.

