Must-see giants of the ocean

NOW is the time to look out to sea. During June and July, at any moment an undistinguishable shape could launch itself out of the ocean, only to be quickly swallowed by a giant spray of water.

From a distance they might look unusual, but up close the humpback whale is a sight to behold.

During their migration from the cold waters of Antarctic to warmer waters to mate and give birth, humpback whales can be seen in large numbers from boats as well as from vantage points on land as they cruise past our coastal towns.

Winter is the perfect time to bunker down on a headland, take a tour on a boat and have your eyes peeled on the ocean for the tell-tale signs a whale is nearby.

If you want to get out on the ocean for a close encounter, and a story to tell for the rest of your life, check out the numerous charters running from Coffs Harbour.

Jetty Dive has been running whale watching tours for years and recently added whale swims to its operation, offering a memorable and photo-worthy experience.

This provides the public with a rare opportunity to jump in the water and come face to face with the gentle giants of the ocean.

You will be guaranteed to see whales above water but underwater is entirely on the whales' terms.

What to look for from the shore

- Breaks in the ocean surface including splashes and blows.

- Look out for boats as they are often close by, whale watching from the ocean.

- Dorsal fins, tail flukes and breaches.

Jetty Dive runs daily whale watching tours from June to the end of October. Tours are $65 for adults and $55 for pensioners and children under 12, infants under three can go free. Whale swims are a three- to four-hour tour for people over the age of 12. To book your whale watching experience or swim, phone Jetty Dive on 6651 1611. Rachel Vercoe

Top spots to see whales from land

- Walk over Muttonbird Island and stop at the viewing platform on the eastern side.

- Drive and park your car on Woolgoolga Headland.

- Spend time at the beach and you'll likely see the spray of a whale breathing or breaching.

- Look at Me Now Headland at Emerald Beach.

- Sawtell Headland.

Photo tips

Remember your whale watching experience by taking great photos with these top tips:

- Have a high shutter speed or put your camera on sports mode.

- When you know a whale is about to breach, have your camera up and ready to start clicking.

- Use a zoom lens as whales are usually seen from a distance.