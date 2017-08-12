Musician Retaw Boyce identified as fatal crash victim

The 31-year-old Sydney violinist was a familiar face in the Bellingen area.

TRIBUTES are flowing for talented musician Retaw Boyce, who has been idenitifed as the victim of a fatal crash in Thora over the weekend.

A life taken too soon, the 31-year-old Sydney violinist was a well-known and regular performer on the North Coast.

Emergency services were called to Waterfall Way in Thora around 10.30am on Saturday following reports of a two car collision.

Retaw tragically died in the crash.

Police said the second driver was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Local musician Heather Rose, who collaborated with Retaw to host a concert series, penned a heart-warming tribute following the news.

"I miss my darling every second. I always have. When we weren't together, we were still connected. Our souls flew high together," Heather wrote.

"As artists and musicians, the material world is not where we are from. We live in the moment. That's all we have, is right now. We made love, not war."

Heather's tribute is just one of many.

"Our beloved Retaw Boyce, RIP. He was so proud of this performance. So many of us will miss him," wrote Don Hunt.

"I just don't know what to say. God seems to taking back some of the best ones lately. Rest in peace my beloved friend and musical colleague of so many years," wrote Jane Hullick Hart.

"Friend, colleague, beautiful soul. Exquisite World Class musician. HUGE loss for Bellingen and the world. Shattered," wrote Peter Hardinge.