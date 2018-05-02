Menu
Winners of the Warren Partland and McKean Family 10,000 metres series, Clare Palmer & Nick Murray after wins at Heritage Park.
Athletics

Murray and Palmer win 10,000m series

2nd May 2018 1:00 AM

BOTH Nick Murray and Clare Palmer left no one in doubt as to who was taking out the Warren Partland and McKean Family 10,000 metres Series with dominant performances.

Murray charged to the lead in his usual fashion at Heritage Park on Sunday and there was no catching him as he led in the men in 38.14.

Second to cross the finish line was Palmer whose victory in the women's race was equally impressive.

Second place in the men went to Andrew Rowlings who was completing a cycle run training hit-out in fine style. Phil Viles in third was only seven seconds adrift, holding off Tom Maley.

Katie Porra was runner-up for the women, well clear of perennial placegetter Tina Thompson.

Thompson finished as runner-up to Palmer in the McKean family series.

The 5km race proved one for the speedsters as well with Ben Burridge, Jonny Gusman, Harrison Colyer and Tim Kitching all going under 19 minutes.

First woman was Alison Howle, 49 seconds ahead of Madeline McKeown, with Cloe Nolan finishing third.

The 2km run was a Daniel Williams "clinic” as he scooted over the course in seven minutes to lead in Peter Cohen and Angus Brazier.

Leading woman was young Johanna Kuchel who also broke the eight-minute mark to be well clear of Taharna Reid and Alana Wardman.

The MNC Series continues to grow with 136 runners on Sunday. Next week the series shifts to Diggers Beach.

Coffs Coast Advocate

