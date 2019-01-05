‘I’m a mess’: Shot gangster’s widow breaks her silence

Viktoria Karida at the funeral of her husband, John Macris.

THE widow of murdered Australian gangster John Macris has spoken for the first time since he was gunned down outside their Athens home, saying she was a "mess'' after losing her husband and father of her two young children.

Ukrainian-Greek model Viktoria Karida said despite her husband's brutal assassination, she had no intention of abandoning her adopted country of Greece.

In a tearful interview with a journalist from the celebrity site Secret and published in Greece overnight, Ms Karida said: "I am a mess.''

"I have lost my man.

"Alexandra (her daughter with Mr Macris) is a mess. She is six years old and can understand everything.''

The 46-year-old Mr Macris was shot dead outside the couple's home in the upscale seaside suburb of Voula on October 31 as he headed out to attend the opening of one of his new security companies.

No-one has been charged over the vicious slaying, which was caught on CCTV, and Greek media are speculating it may be connected with an emerging war between rival Greek crime gangs.

Mr Macris, a Greek-Australian, married Ms Karida, a reality TV star and former Playmate model, in 2016, and they have two children - Alexandra, and a toddler son, Achilles.

The Greek media speculated Ms Karida would leave Greece for the safety of Australia, but she denied it in her comments to Secret.

"I am not leaving Greece, it is stupid what they're writing,'' she said.

"Why would I leave my home? I have nothing to fear.'''

The media reported that leaked police statements showed Ms Karida, 33, telling detectives she had no idea who might have attacked her husband.

She was modelling in the Athens Xclusive Designers' show as part of Greek Fashion Week and was on the catwalk at the time of the hit, which happened as her husband climbed into his compact Smartcar parked across the road from the couple's house.

Funeral services for Mr Macris were held in Sydney and in Athens.

Mr Macris left Australia a decade ago, and in 2009 told the Australian media he no longer had an affiliation with the underworld.

He had been involved in a feud with another prominent family of nightclub owners in Sydney, the Ibrahims. There is no suggestion they had any involvement in his death.