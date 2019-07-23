Murdered Aussie tourist’s body moved in forensic probe

THE bodies of slain Aussie backpacker Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese are now in Vancouver being examined by forensic experts for any clues to identify their killer.

New photos also show the damage to the rear window of the couple's van which News Corp can reveal broke down at another location on the remote Alaska Highway before reaching the spot where they were seen arguing with a "bearded man" and later found shot.

It comes as Canadian Police warn anyone in northern British Columbia to "remain vigilant" after it was revealed that two teenagers whose burning truck was found next to the body of a man on Friday are also missing.

Police have said they are unaware of a link between the two incidents, which happened 500km apart, but admitted officers investigating the deaths are "sharing" information.

One of Deese's relatives yesterday paid a pictorial tribute to the travel-loving blonde, posting images of her from around the world, including the Grand Canyon and what appeared to be the Yosemite National Park in California.

The couple's bodies were moved to Fort Nelson General Hospital, a four-hour drive from the remote spot were they were killed, soon after they were discovered on Monday.

From there, they were flown by a police aeroplane to Vancouver on Thursday after being placed in metal caskets to ensure any clues that would help identify their killer were not interfered with.

A member of staff at the hospital said: "The remains arrived in body bags and were put into metal caskets when they were here."

"They were put into storage until Thursday when they were transported out by police transport.

Fort Nelson Hospital. Picture: Clint Brewer



"We were absolutely not allowed to touch the remains at all as that would have interfered with the forensic examinations, that's why they had to be put into the caskets.

"We were told they went to Vancouver because that is where the facilities and forensic experts are to carry out all the necessary examinations. We just don't have those kinds of facilities in this area."

Fowler's father, Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, his mother and three siblings arrived in Vancouver on Saturday.

Deese's family has remained in the US as they are said to be "too upset" to travel.

Sylvie Adler who works at the Boston Pizza restaurant in Fort Nelson said the couple's van broke down shortly before they reached the spot were they were shot and killed.

"A couple I know with children were driving on the Alaska Highway and came across their van broken down at Muncho Lake," she said.

"They got them going again but they must have broken down again pretty quickly as they were found not too far away north.

The blue Chevy van driven by murdered Australian man Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese. Picture: Devan Boynton

The rear window of the couple’s van was smashed. Picture: Devan Boynton/ Supplied

The extent of the damage to the murdered couple's camper van can be seen in pictures taken by towing company boss Devan Boynton.

Devon, the owner operator of Archie's Towing who brought Fowler's van back to Fort Nelson, said: "I got a call at lunchtime on July 16th go get it and bring it back to Fort Nelson.

"The bodies had been picked up before we got there and had been taken away.

"The van was fairly clean but the back window was smashed open.

"I couldn't see through the windows of the vehicle and we weren't allowed to touch it.

"I don't know what to make of the murders, it's just so strange."

The mystery also deepened yesterday as police appealed for information on two missing teenagers whose burning truck was found next to the body of a man on Friday 500km away.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 have not been in contact with family for the past few days and were travelling in the area looking for work.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. Picture: Supplied

They are also said to have been driving a grey Dodge pick-up truck with a sleeping camper and British Columbia driving plates.

Reports say the "bearded man" seen arguing with Fowler and Deese was driving a grey car.

A spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said: "Police acknowledge there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern BC.

"At this time, investigators are sharing information and police would like to ensure awareness around both investigations.

Canadian police are expected to hold another press conference today, hopefully one more than successful than yesterday's which was broadcast live on social media with an augmented reality "cat filter" turned on.