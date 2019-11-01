Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
Gary Ryan was found with fatal stab wounds on his Mundubbera property in 2016.
News

Murder trial delayed after accused has a medical episode

Danielle Buckley
1st Nov 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRIAL has been delayed after a murder accused had a medical episode while a recording of a police officer posing as a prisoner was being played.

Stephen Peter Crump and Trevor Spencer are on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of Gary Ryan, 43, who was found with critical stab wounds at a Mundubbera property on August 23, 2016.

During the fifth day of the trial, an audio recording between Mr Crump and a police officer, who was posing as a prisoner, had to be stopped after his counsel indicated that he was having "physical difficulties".

Paramedics were called to assist Mr Crump, of Rockhampton, and the trial was adjourned for the day.

It is unclear when the trial will restart.

Both Mr Crump and Mr Spencer have pleaded not guilty to murder.

The trial is being heard by Justice Martin Burns.

- NewsRegional

court crime editors picks murder trial
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        premium_icon Maggots amid 274,409 cases of horrific aged care neglect

        Health A damning report has revealed the depths of cruelty and neglect in Australia’s aged care system, from residents being left with maggots feeding on open sores

        Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        premium_icon Horses that survived the raging fire front need rehoming

        News 14 horses emerged after miraculously surviving the raging bushfire.

        ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage

        News Police said a white ute was seen driving erratically in the CBD at the time.

        'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        premium_icon 'Drugs are harmful because they are illegal'

        News ONLINE POLL: Do you support decriminalisation of drugs?