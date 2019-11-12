Murder trial adjourned due to bushfires

62-year-old John Wallace Edwards has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.

THE Supreme Court murder trial into the alleged murder of Sharon Edwards has been adjourned due to bushfires blazing across the state.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Sharon Edwards, who was last seen alive four years ago, on March 14, 2015 after spending the night out at a South Grafton pub.

It is understood some people were unable to attend due to the situation threatening homes and lives.

The trial before Justice Robert Hulme at Coffs Harbour has been adjourned today.