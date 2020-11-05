MURDER CHARGE: Man extradited over Goonellabah death

A man has been extradited from QLD and charged with murder over the death of a 29-year-old man in Goonellabahin 2013.

A MAN has been extradited from Queensland and charged with murder over the death of a man at Goonellabah in 2013.

About 5.30am on Thursday June 6, 2013, 29-year-old Dennis Dalton was found at the front of his Goonellabah home with severe head injuries.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday June 25, 2013.

Detectives from Richmond Police District established Strike Force Headley to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Dalton's death.

At a coronial inquest held last year, Deputy State Coroner Jeffrey Linden referred the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Following further extensive inquiries, strike force detectives - with the assistance of the Queensland Police Service Homicide Squad - arrested a 39-year-old man at a home in Holmview, Queensland, about 40km southeast of Brisbane, at 7.40am on Tuesday (November 3).

He was taken to the Brisbane Watchhouse and charged by virtue of a court warrant with one count of murder.

Strike force detectives travelled to Queensland where they applied for, and were granted, extradition to New South Wales at the Brisbane Magistrates court yesterday.

He was then taken to Lismore Police Station and formally charged with murder.

Police will allege in court Mr Dalton and the 39-year-old were involved in a fight on nearby Churchward Place in the early hours of Thursday June 6, 2013.

The former Goonellabah man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.