Crime scene at Dundurrabin where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
Crime scene at Dundurrabin where a man was found with a gunshot wound.
News

MURDER CHARGE: Alleged shooter's plea for bail granted

Jasmine Minhas
by
3rd Jul 2019 4:00 PM
THE gunman accused of fatally shooting Dorrigo local Darren Boardman before the 40-year-old's body was discovered in the back of a crashed ute has been granted bail.

Hohepa Bean, 43, has been charged with killing Mr Boardman following a heated argument at a home in Dundurrabin, west of Coffs Harbour, in October last year.

Mr Bean is accused of shooting Mr Boardman in the torso with a small calibre firearm at the residence.

Paramedics responding to reports of a car accident on Armidale Rd found Mr Boardman's body in the back of a crashed ute that was being driven by a 37-year-old woman.

The woman was arrested but later released after questioning, and Mr Bean was arrested in Coffs Harbour and charged with murder days later.

Police said all three parties were known to each other.

Mr Bean was remanded in custody but has since been granted conditional bail following his recent appeal at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Security of $1 million must be forfeited if Mr Bean does not comply with his bail conditions.

Mr Bean must not leave Dorrigo except for legal matters, and is required to live in Tyringham.

He must not approach 100m of any international point of departure, cannot contact any prosecution witnesses and report to Bellingen Police Station daily.

He will appear in court again on August 20.

Coffs Coast Advocate

