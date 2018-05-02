Stabbed to death: Murder charge after man killed
A 57-year-old man has been stabbed to death in the town of Yandaran, north of Bundaberg, and a second man, 34, charged with his murder.
Police say officers were called out amid reports of a "disturbance" between two men on Monduran Rd at 9pm on Tuesday.
They found the 57-year-old with stab wounds and started first aid, but he was declared dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old Yandaran man has been charged with one count of murder - domestic violence offence.
A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Bundaberg. #7News pic.twitter.com/a0IMkv8Wyq— 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) September 5, 2017
He is to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 6.
A 34-year-old man has been charged following the death of a 57-year-old man at a residence in Yandaran last night. https://t.co/N0VPSZqBZr— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 5, 2017