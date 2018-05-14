Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Eunji Ban was 22.
Eunji Ban was 22. John Weekes
News

Murder-accused's lawyers vent frustration

John Weekes
by
14th May 2018 12:37 PM

MURDER accused Alex Reuben McEwan could face trial in September over the death of student Eunji Ban.

Mr McEwan was found not fit to stand trial last year.

On Monday, defence counsel John Allen told Brisbane Supreme Court lawyers had asked the prison mental health service for information but got "absolutely no response as to who the treating practitioner is”.

The court heard Mr McEwan was taking medication but had recently been too unwell to talk to a solicitor.

Justice David Boddice said he wanted to avoid any situation where Mr McEwan "just progressively deteriorates” to the point where a trial could not proceed properly.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

"The projection is, I will try and make it in September if we can,” Justice Boddice added.

He listed the matter for review on May 22 and said the Chief Psychiatrist would need to be represented.

Mr McEwan, 24, was accused of killing the Korean student near Brisbane's Wickham Park on November 24, 2013. -NewsRegional

chief psychiatrist eunji ban ipswichcrime john allen qc justice david boddice mental health murder allegation trial wickham park
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Unsolved murders in massive police overhaul

    premium_icon Unsolved murders in massive police overhaul

    News EVERY unsolved murder committed in NSW since the early ‘70s will be revisited by police in an unprecedented bid to bring justice to the victims’ long-suffering...

    Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    premium_icon Accused kidnapper claims ‘no intent’

    Crime “I had no intention of doing what I did.”

    • 14th May 2018 12:59 PM
    The love of a mother

    premium_icon The love of a mother

    News Gallery: The cutest and newest faces on the Coffs Coast

    Young man killed in car crash

    Young man killed in car crash

    News A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight.

    Local Partners