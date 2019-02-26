Murder accused and victim loved each other ‘a lot’

Simona Zafirovska is accused of the murder of her mother Radica Zafirovska at The Gap. Picture: Marc Robertson

A TEACHING student accused of bludgeoning her mother to death with a piece of artificial decking told a family friend her mother was the "best mother in the world", a court has heard.

Simona Zafirovska, 23, is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court for the murder of her mother, Radica Zafirovska.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge at start of her trial on Monday.

The crown allege Zafirovska beat her 56-year-old mother to death to death as she lay in bed at their home in The Gap on October 28, 2016.

But during evidence today, a family friend, who said Zafirovska was like a daughter to her, told the court the mother and daughter loved each other "a lot".

During cross examination, Defence barrister Anthony Glynn QC asked Timka Minova if Zafirovska often kissed her mother.

"Yes and called her the best mother in the world," she replied.

On Monday, the court heard Zafirovska claimed intruders had broken into the home and killed her mother with the piece of floorboard the woman kept behind her bed for protection.

About 7am on October 28 three years ago, Zafirovska phoned triple-0 and told the operator she was hiding in her bedroom and could hear footsteps on the wooden floor of the home.

"I'm scared," she told operator Mary Harvey, saying she was hiding in her bedroom after a break in.

When police arrived at the property, they found Radica Zafirovska in her bed with such serious head injuries her brain was exposed, the court heard.

A lounge room of the property also showed signs of being disturbed, the jury was told.

Crown prosecutor David Meredith has told the jury it is alleged Zafirovska killed her mother and claimed there had been a break in.

The piece of decking alleged to be the murder weapon was later found in Zafirovska's room by police.

It had blood on it that matched the deceased woman's DNA, the court heard.

"If this is the murder weapon, it had to have (come) from her mother's bedroom into her bedroom and it is the prosecution case that she took it there," Mr Meredith said.

No one was seen leaving or arriving at the house on the morning of October 28, 2016, the jury has been told.

"She (Zafirovska) doesn't see what happened and doesn't hear the attack... but does hear the creaking of wood and a stomping sound... like footsteps," Mr Meredith said.

"... Inferentially she is saying she said goodbye to her mother last night and then her mother is found to be dead by police, there is intruders in the house, intruders must have done it.

"She knows nothing about it, it wasn't her and she just hears noises in the house...

"The identity of the killer is the real issue in this trial."

Zafirovska had been speaking to her boyfriend in Macedonia on the phone about 3.40am, the court heard.

The crown allege the motive for the killing was the fact Zafirovska had wanted to stay in Macedonia with her boyfriend but her mother told her she would not financially support her through her studies if she did not return to Queensland.

The court today heard Zafirovska had lied about when university holidays finished so she could stay longer in Macedonia but it was not until a friend of Ms Zafirovska's told her the student would miss the beginning of the university semester that she told her daughter to return home sooner.

"After holiday, (she was withdrawn) and didn't want to talk too much or respond to her calls, stuff like that," another family friend told the court.

The court has previously heard Zafirovska had obtained quotes for flights overseas prior to her mother's death.

The court today heard Zafirovska's mother had paid $16,000 to have her home at the Gap transferred into her daughter's name to avoid her new husband becoming a threat to the student's inheritance.

The trial is expected to run for three weeks.